Bizman Who Laundered $2.5M In Drug Money Through NJ, NY Gets Nearly 10 Years, No Parole

A Puerto Rican man must spend nearly a decade in federal prison for laundering more than $2.5 million in drug proceeds through New Jersey and New York.

Osvaldo Villegas Rivera, 57, of Rio Piedras, conspired with others to move the money from Miami to Venezuela between 2017 and 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a release on Friday, Oct. 28.

"The proceeds consisted of five deliveries of bulk cash picked up in the New York and New Jersey area that Villegas knew to be traceable to the sale of cocaine," according to the release.

Villegas "also employed a network of couriers to move the funds," it says.

Rather than face trial, Rivera took a deal from the government in exchange for Friday's sentence of nine years and seven months -- just about all of which must be served because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

