Birthday Bust: Passaic County Man Charged With Child Porn

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Passaic County courthouses
Passaic County courthouses Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A Passaic County man was arrested on child porn charges on his birthday, records show.

Christian Costa was taken into custody on Friday, June 10 -- his 29th birthday -- according to records on file in Superior Court in Paterson.

He was charged with child endangerment by distributing, possessing or viewing images of underage sex abuse, as well as illegal prescription drug possession following a search of his apartment, records show.

Costa was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

