Bird Brain: NJ-Bound Traveler Caught By Customs With Finches Hidden In Hair Rollers

A Guyanese traveler headed to New Jersey was found at JFK Airport with a flock of finches tucked into hair rollers, federal authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protections consulted with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors, then seized and quarantined the 29 petite black birds before turning them over to the federal Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.

The 26-year-old traveler was fined $300, not charged criminally and sent on his way back to Guyana, authorities said.

His deed was precisely the kind of smuggling that federal officials said could bring a new wave of the avian flu to United States poultry.

An avian flu outbreak in 2015 killed or took more than 50 million commercial turkeys and laying hens out of the market – for a loss estimated at more than $1 billion.

The birds turned up during a secondary baggage check at the Queens airport, Customs officials said.

“Customs and Border Protection officers and agriculture specialists face a very complex and challenging task and that is to protect our nation, our citizens, our agricultural resources and our economic security, and they meet that challenge with extraordinary commitment and vigilance,” said Marty C. Raybon, the acting director of field operations for CBP’s New York Field Office.

“CBP agriculture specialists have extensive training and experience in the biological sciences and agricultural inspection,” the agency wrote. “They examine international trade shipments and traveler baggage every day in the search for invasive insects, federal noxious weeds, and plant and animal diseases that could have a serious impact on our national agricultural resources.

“During a typical day last year, CBP agriculture specialists across the nation seized 3,091 prohibited plant, meat, animal byproducts, and soil, and intercepted 250 insect pests at U.S. ports of entry.”

