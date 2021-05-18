BIG WINNER: Pick 6 Lottery Player Takes Home $9.2M In Central Jersey

There is a new multimillionaire In Middlesex County.

One lucky lottery player matched all six numbers in Monday's Pick-6 drawing to win the $9.2 million annuity jackpot, state officials said.

The cash value of the ticket is more than $7.2 million.

The winning ticket was sold at Quick Stop Food Store, 1665 Stelton Road in Piscataway.

The lucky retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling that winning ticket.

Executive Director James Carey said, “We are excited to meet the winner of this $9.2 million jackpot prize and learn how it will impact their life!”

Lottery officials did not release the winner's name.

In addition to the jackpot winner, 14 ticketholders won $3,241 for correctly matching five out of the six white balls drawn. Three of those tickets were purchased with XTRA, multiplying the prizes to $12,964.

The winning numbers for the Monday, May 17, drawing were: 09, 12, 29, 34, 35 and 48. The XTRA Multiplier was: 04.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.