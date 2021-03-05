BIG WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Player Takes Home Nearly $1.8M

A lucky Jersey Cash 5 player won nearly $1.8 million over the weekend, state Lottery officials said.

The winning ticket worth $1,763,205 was sold in Passaic County.

The winning Jersey Cash 5 numbers from Saturday, May 1 were: 01, 02, 15, 28, and 31 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

That ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #39202, 1217 Route 23 South, Wayne in Passaic County.

