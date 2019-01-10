BIG WINNER: $9.5 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Newark

A winning ticket in Monday's Pick 6 drawing good for a $9.5 million jackpot was sold at a Newark store, state lottery officials said.

The ticket was sold at Pilot Travel Center, 400 Doremus Ave. The owner of the business will get $10,000.

The winning numbers were: 14A ticket, 22, 26, 29, 36 and 48. The XTRA Multiplier was: 03. The jackpot for the Pick-6 game has reset to $2 million. The next drawing will be held Thursday.

Acting Executive Director James Carey said, “I look forward to meeting the winner of this significant jackpot prize and learning how it may impact their life.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.