BIG BUST: Paterson Detectives Seize Kilo Of Coke, 50 Pounds Of Pot, Six Guns, 680 Ammo Rounds,

Paterson detectives crashed a major drug operation in a quiet residential neighborhood, seizing a kilo of cocaine, a half-dozen illegal guns, 680 rounds of ammunition and nearly 50 pounds of pot.

Jonathan Leon, 30, kept a low profile while keeping an array of firearms and a sizable amount of drugs in the modest house on Grand Street off Reservoir Street near westbound Route 80, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Leon was assisted by Christhopher Vasquez (correct spelling), 31, the director said.

Undercover detectives used informants, kept an eye on the house and eventually secured a search warrant. They returned to Grand Street, where they arrested Vasquez during a motor vehicle stop.

Then they hit the home, arresting Leon and Ciera Toodle-Reed, who Speziale said was there with him.

The drugs seized during the raid on Tuesday, Jan. 3:

1,192 grams of cocaine, along with six additional bags, worth what Speziale said is a combined $50,000 on the street;

four pounds of THC edibles (34 bags);

46 pounds of unregulated marijuana in 128 bags, worth $300,000 on the street.

The guns:

9mm Altor Corp handgun;

Beretta 40 handgun;

Mossberg 500 sawed-off shotgun (defaced);

Mossberg model 88 shotgun;

Century International Arms 7.62 rifle (AK-47);

Norinco SKS 7.62 rifle (defaced).

Speziale said detectives also seized:

four magazines with 30+-round capacities;

367 handgun rounds;

256 rifle rounds;

56 shotgun rounds.

They also collected $26,463 in proceeds, along with various drug-packaging materials, the director said.

All three defendants remained held in the Passaic County Jail this weekend on a host of drug and weapons charges.

"This investigation is now complete and the federal ATF was notified of the array of high power weapons recovered," Speziale said.

