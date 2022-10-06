Biden Pardons 6,500 Convicted Of Simple Pot Possession, Calls For Review Of Federal Law

President Joe Biden granted mass pardons to an estimated 6,500 people convicted federally of simple marijuana possession and urged all of the nation’s governors to do the same.

“There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result,” Biden said during a video announcement Thursday afternoon, Oct. 6. “My pardon will remove this burden.”

NOT pardoned are those convicted of dealing pot.

Biden, 79, also emphasized that “important limitations on trafficking, marketing and underage sales should stay in place.”

Those who favored the move rejoiced, while others pointed to the timing – a few weeks before voters will decide which party will control the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, in addition to a host of elected state-level positions.

“It’s already legal in many states,” the president said during his minute-and-a-half video address.

Biden also cited racial disparities.” Even though people of various races use pot at the same rates, he explained, “black and brown people are arrested, prosecuted and convicted at disproportionately higher rates.”

The president said he’s also urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to “expeditiously” review the processing of how marijuana is scheduled as a drug under federal law – with no medical use along with a high potential for abuse.

“We classify marijuana at the same level as heroin – and more serious than fentanyl,” the president said. “It makes no sense.”

Since taking office, Biden has rewritten several tough-on-crime drug laws that advocates say have boosted incarceration rates.

None of the estimated 6,500 pardoned citizens is currently in federal custody for simple marijuana possession, according to multiple reports.

“I’m calling on governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses,” Biden added in his address. “Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either.”

The District of Columbia and 37 states have legalized medical marijuana, and 19 states have legal adult-use marijuana.

Voters in five states -- Missouri, Arkansas, North and South Dakota, and Maryland – will decide during the November midterm elections if they’ll legalize it as well.

“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” said Biden. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”

The announcement sent the shares of cannabis companies soaring following the announcement.

Tilray Brands and Canopy Growth each reportedly increased by nearly 25% and 20%, respectively, in afternoon trading.

