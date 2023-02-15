Bicyclist Seriously Hurt When Driver Suddenly Opened Car Door In Atlantic County: Lawsuit

A bicyclist has filed a lawsuit against the driver who she says suddenly opened the door of a vehicle directly in front of her, causing her to crash and suffer serious injuries while out for a ride in Atlantic County.

Tracy Morgan says in court papers that the driver opened the door directly in her path on East Church Street in Absecon, just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2022.

Morgan rode into the door "with great force" and suffered injuries to her clavicle, pelvis, skull and tailbone, in the "dooring accident," court papers filed in December 2022 in Atlantic County say.

The lawsuit alleges the driver "carelessly and negligently" failed to use his mirrors or look over his shoulders to see if anyone was approaching.

“The defendant opened his car door without looking for nearby pedestrians or cyclists,” the suit says,

Morgan’s husband, Mark, also is suing the driver, claiming loss of his wife’s companionship.

East Church Street “is a city street in constant use by motor vehicles and cyclists,” the suit says.

The defendant, who lives on East Church Street, did not return a call for comment.

The couple seeks money for pain and suffering and medical bills. The Morgans also are asking for monetary damages for negligence to be determined after a jury trial, according to the lawsuit.

