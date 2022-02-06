Bicyclist, 68, Killed In Bergen County Crash

A 68-year-old bicyclist died after crashing at the bottom of a steep hill in Park Ridge, authorities said.

The victim was headed down Spring Valley Road when he crashed near Doxey Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Park Ridge Police Capt. Joseph Rampolla said.

Sgt.. Michael Babcock and Officer Scott Malloy called for a medical chopper and provided medical assistance to the victim, who suffered severe head trauma, the captain said.

A Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps unit continued life-saving efforts before Atlantic Air 13 picked up the victim at West Ridge Elementary School and took him to Hackensack University Medical Center, Rampolla said

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, he said.

“Witnesses on scene stated that when they heard the crash there was no other vehicle traffic in the area,” Rampolla said.

Borough police were investigating, the captain said.

Woodcliff Lake and Montvale police assisted, he said.

