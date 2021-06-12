BEWARE: 'Amazon' Phone Scammer Cons Bergen Victim Out Of $10,000

A Glen Rock resident lost more than $10,000 in an Amazon telephone scam, authorities said.

The victim had just made an Amazon purchase when a text arrived from a purported “customer service representative” claiming there’d been a $1,490.97 purchase that the resident didn’t make, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The scammer then gave the victim a number to call to dispute the charge, he said.

The victim called and was directed to buy gift cards “to fix the security breach,” the chief said.

“Over the next five hours the victim purchased over $ 10,000 in gift cards from NIKE, TARGET and E-BAY, which were provided to the representative,” Ackermann said.

Detectives were investigating.

Ackermann, meanwhile, warned citizens to beware of callers or texters.

DO NOT respond to anyone who asks or tells you that you must obtain and send gift cards for any reason.

Get a number, then consult a friend or relative or simply call police.

