Better Late Than Never: Murphy, NJ First Lady Tested For Coronavirus

Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife were tested for exposure to coronavirus on Wednesday.

Murphy has been urging the public to get tested for weeks, saying it's "one of our only protections," along with hand-washing, mask-wearing, social distancing and contact tracing.

"Tammy and I got tested this morning.," Murphy said at an afternoon news conference.

It typically takes up to two days to get the test results. The first positive test for COVID-19 was on March 4 -- 99 days ago.

In that time, 165,346 New Jersey residents have tested positive for coronavirus, Murphy said, and there have been 12,377 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

"It was quick and easy," Murphy said on Twitter. "I urge all New Jerseyans – especially those who have taken part in protests or marches like us – to go out and get tested."

"We have one of the lowest rates of transmission in the United States of America,'' Murphy said at his daily briefing.

Murphy, who has issued executive orders restricting large gatherings, was criticized by some for attending two George Floyd rallies before lifting his stay-at-home order on Tuesday.

"We need leaders (who) stand up peacefully and demand action," Murphy said in response to a news reporter's question. "Do it with a face covering, testing and social distancing,''

To find a testing location, click here: http://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

