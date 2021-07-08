Bethlehem Police Officer Matthew Ragusa Who Died By Suicide Gave Others Hope

The Lehigh Valley community is mourning the loss of a Bethlehem police officer who died by suicide on July 4.

Matthew Ragusa was "a beckon of light to countless citizens who needed hope in their darkest hour," wrote Robert Corsi.

Corsi organized a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and other needs for his wife Stephanie, and three sons, Xavier, 13, Braxton, 10, and Lex, 6. The campaign had raised more than $33,000 as of Thursday evening.

Matthew Ragusa GoFundMe photo

Prior to joining the Bethlehem Police Department in 2015, Ragusa served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

In Bethlehem, he mentored new officers as a Field Training Officer (FTO), serving as a member of the Emergency Response Team, and receiving multiple letters of commendation as well as an award of merit.

Ragusa was also a lifelong Lehigh Valley resident, born in Wind Gap and a graduate of Pen Argyl Area High School, the campaign states.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family, who are grieving over this unimaginable loss," Bethlehem police Chief Michelle Kott wrote in a statement Thursday.

"Please keep his family as well as his brothers and sisters at the Bethlehem Police Department in your thoughts and prayers.”

Funeral services have not yet been announced.

"In the end, our heroes, no matter how Herculean they appear, are only human," Corsi wrote.

"We take for granted the burdens we place on them and the sacrifices they make for us. In death, let us not let Matt’s contributions be overlooked."

Direct donations can also be made to FOP Star Lodge #20, PO Box 1387, Bethlehem, PA 18016.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Or text CONNECT to 741-741.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.