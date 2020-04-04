Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
'Best Of The Best': Weehawken BOE President, Finance Director Dies Of Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Richard Barsa Sr., at the podium.
Richard Barsa Sr., at the podium. Photo Credit: Dr. Robert R. Zywicki Twitter

Lifelong Weehawken resident Richard Barsa, Sr. died Saturday of COVID-19 complications, officials said.

Barsa served on the school board for 30 years and was the township's finance director, Mayor Richard F. Turner said.

The virus had killed more than 840 New Jersey residents as of Saturda.

Barsa graduated from NJCU with his degree in accounting and business administration before the launch of a successful career on Wall Street, the mayor said.

Once retired, Barsa ran for the Weehawken BOE -- serving as president for the last 25 years.

Condolences from community members poured in, remembering Barsa and a "pleasant and sincere gentleman."

"Really so sad such a good good man," "Neil Decosmis said. "The best of the best."

"Devastated by the loss of my friend Rich Barsa to COVID19. He was an amazing BOE President for three decades and was a true champion of #ALLkids in @WeehawkenTSD."

Dr. Robert R. Zywicki Twitter

