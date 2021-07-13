Contact Us
News

Bergenfield Man Who Shared Nude Pics With Victims' Pals, Family Sentenced For Cyberstalking

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Cyberstalker
Cyberstalker Photo Credit: Bermix Studio on Unsplash

A Bergenfield man must spend the next 16 months in federal prison for posting naked and semi-naked photos of nearly two dozen victims and then sending the links to their families and friends.

Rino Diamante, 26, continued the harassment for nearly four years, beginning in January 2016, stalking some of his victims on Facebook, federal authorities said.

Rather than face trial, he took a deal from federal prosecutors following his arrest by the FBI.

Diamante admitted during a video-conferenced guilty plea before a U.S. District Court judge in Newark last August that he posted the photos of people whom he knew, and didn’t know, on online forums such as 4Chan.com and volafile.com.

He “also admitted to contacting the victims, their friends and their family members to direct those individuals to the online web forums that contained the purported nude or semi-nude photographs of the victims,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Because there’s no parole in the federal prison system, Diamante must serve just about the entire sentence for a guilty plea to a single count of cyberstalking. 

U.S. District Judge William J. Martini also sentenced Diamante to three years of supervised release.

Honig credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the plea and sentence, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassye Cole of her Criminal Division in Newark.

