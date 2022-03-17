Bergenfield Man Pistol-Whipped, Carjacked Overnight, Police Say

A group of carjackers assaulted a Bergenfield man, taking his money, jewelry and Mercedes SUV before dawn, authorities said.

The victim told police he was pistol whipped by one of three bandits armed with handguns on Sugden Street, off South Prospect and West Clinton avenues, around 1 a.m. Thursday, March 17, Detective Lt. William Duran said.

He described them as Hispanic and wearing face coverings, the lieutenant said.

Responding officers spotted the victim's 2018 Mercedes followed by a dark-colored Mercedes sedan trail car as both fled the area, Duran said.

They attempted to stop the vehicles, which kept going, then pulled back in Teaneck due to state Attorney General guidelines severely limiting such chases that took effect earlier this year.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention, Duran said.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website (bergencrimestoppers.com) or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has information that can help identify those responsible could also contact Bergenfield detectives directly at (201) 387-4000 x4010.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.