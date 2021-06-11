Bergenfield Home Ravaged By Fire

UPDATE: Fire ravaged a Bergenfield home early Friday.

A resident and her son got out safely after the three-alarm East Clinton Avenue blaze -- just off South Washington Avenue -- broke out around 7 a.m., friends and neighbors said.

Flames tore through the second floor into the attic as the fire spread.

Firefighters had the blaze doused within an hour, then remained to douse pockets of flame.

A home behind it also was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

From South Washington Avenue. Chris Cudina for DAILY VOICE

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Bogota, Dumont, Englewood, Hackensack, Teaneck and Tenafly.

No injuries were reported.

pix11.com/news/local-news/new-jersey/new-jersey-firefighters-battle-blaze-at-bergenfield-home/ PIX11

Aftermath Bergenfield Mayor Arvin Amatorio

Firefighters protected neighboring homes while dousing the East Clinton Avenue blaze. Bergenfield Mayor Arvin Amatorio

