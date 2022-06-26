Bergenfield Driver, 92, Dies After Being T-Boned In Teaneck

A 92-year-old Bergenfield driver was killed when his SUV was t-boned Saturday afternoon in Teaneck, authorities said.

The victim was turning onto Windsor Road from Briarcliff Road outside Windsor Park when a Maserati slammed into his vehicle shortly before 2 p.m., they said.

Responding officers conducted CPR, which was picked up by members of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps who took the elderly motorist to Holy Name Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 32-year-old female occupant of the Maserati also was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. A second occupant of the same vehicle didn't require medical attention.

Members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Windsor Road remained closed while the wreckage was cleared and detectives investigated. Bergenfield police also assisted.

