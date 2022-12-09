Bergen Spray-Tan Business Owner Severely Injured In Rear-End Crash Receives $760,000 Settlement

UPDATE: The owner of a popular Bergen County spray-tanning business received a $760,000 settlement after she was seriously injured when her car was rammed from behind on a busy Oradell street, according to a published report.

Mary Kathlynne "Kat" Flanders, 47, was stopped in traffic on Kinderkamack Road on April 29, 2017 when another vehicle rear-ended hers, the New Jersey Law Journal reported.

The impact knocked her vehicle into the one in front of her, the report says.

Flanders -- who's the founder and CEO of The Bronzing Affair in Old Tappan -- suffered four herniated discs and nerve damage, among other serious injuries, according to the Law Journal.

Spinal injections didn't work, forcing her into surgery, the report says.

Out-of-pocket medical bills reached $200,000, it notes.

A lawsuit was filed in Superior Court in Hackensack against the other driver, Yasmin Trimble of Emerson, according to the Law Journal story.

That suit was settled for $760,000, the report says.

