Bergen Sports Memorabilia Store Employee Charged With Stealing, Fencing Collectibles

A now-former employee at a Bergen County collectibles and sports memorabilia store was busted after he stole and sold merchandise, authorities said.

The owner of the Wyckoff shop called police after he reviewed security video and “determined that an employee was most likely responsible,” Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Detective Sgts. Mark Tagliareni and Michael Ragucci tracked some of the items to a Moonachie business that bought them from Thomas Bowers, 33, of Prospect Park, Soto said.

They also recovered other items stolen from the Wyckoff shop at another business in Randolph, the lieutenant said.

Assisted by Prospect Park police, detectives arrested Bowers on theft charges at his home, he said.

Bowers spent less than a day in the Bergen County Jail before a judge ordered him released pending further court action.

Detectives were tallying the total value of the stolen merchandise.

