Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ICE Puts Hold On Guatemalan National Accused Of Fondling New Milford Girl, 14
News

Bergen Scammer, 71, Charged With Conning Recent Widow Out Of $100,000

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anna Bors
Anna Bors Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

Her husband had just died when a widow lost $100,000 to a 71-year-old con artist from Edgewater, authorities charged.

Anna Bors was already known to police.

She has a record of arrests involving bank fraud, check kiting and thefts in Edgewater and Fort Lee and is believed to be part of an online “sweepstakes” or “lottery” scam ring, Detective Sgt. Teddy Wetklow said.

This time, Bors weaseled account information from a 75-year-old recent widow in North Carolina, Wetklow said Tuesday.

Detective Jorge Vanegas diligently worked the case, obtaining bank records as well as surveillance footage that showed Bors locally depositing bogus checks and then withdrawing funds, the sergeant said.

The Hungarian-born Bors was arrested Monday on multiple counts of forgery and check kiting, as well as theft. She remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

An investigation was continuing, meanwhile, to identify other possible suspects in the online scam, Wetklow said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.