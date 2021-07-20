Bergen Scammer, 71, Charged With Conning Recent Widow Out Of $100,000

Her husband had just died when a widow lost $100,000 to a 71-year-old con artist from Edgewater, authorities charged.

Anna Bors was already known to police.

She has a record of arrests involving bank fraud, check kiting and thefts in Edgewater and Fort Lee and is believed to be part of an online “sweepstakes” or “lottery” scam ring, Detective Sgt. Teddy Wetklow said.

This time, Bors weaseled account information from a 75-year-old recent widow in North Carolina, Wetklow said Tuesday.

Detective Jorge Vanegas diligently worked the case, obtaining bank records as well as surveillance footage that showed Bors locally depositing bogus checks and then withdrawing funds, the sergeant said.

The Hungarian-born Bors was arrested Monday on multiple counts of forgery and check kiting, as well as theft. She remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

An investigation was continuing, meanwhile, to identify other possible suspects in the online scam, Wetklow said.

