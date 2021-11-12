Bergen Robbery Trio Severely Beat Man For $600 Sneakers, Authorities Charge

Three Bergen County robbers severely beat a young Emerson man, taking a pair of $600 sneakers and a vape cartridge, in a violent pre-planned attack, authorities charged.

Bergenfield residents Jacob Inglis, 19, and Colin Murphy, 18, and Cameron Schneid, 20, of New Milford were each seized at their homes early Wednesday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed.

Their cellphones, among other items, were also confiscated, investigators said.

The trio, all unemployed, "punched and kicked" the victim -- whom they know -- while robbing him of the Jordan sneakers and vape shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to complaints filed against them.

The victim lost a tooth and sustained several cuts and bruises, among other injuries, for which he had to be treated at a local hospital, the complaints say.

He also had pain his jaw and head, as well as in his right wrist and leg, according to investigators.

The victim told police that that Schneid picked him up near his home that night, then "drove him to the nearby scene of the street robbery."

Detectives working the case said they retrieved social media messages, GPS data and other online information that linked the defendants to the victim, the vehicle and the crime scene.

Inglis, Murphy and Schneid have remained held in the Bergen County Jail since their arrests as they await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

All three are charged with robbery, theft and conspiracy.

Musella thanked police in Bergenfield, Emerson, New Milford and Saddle River, as well as the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, for their assistance.

