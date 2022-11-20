Bergen Retro Fitness Member Seriously Hurt In Slip, Fall Off Machine: Lawsuit

A 51-year-old Bergen County Retro Fitness member alleges in a lawsuit that she slipped while using a machine and hit her head on weights left on the floor by another member, seriously injuring her in 2020, as reports by NJ Advance Media.

Aysun Kahraman was using a hamstring curl machine when she fell and hit her head on the dumbbells in October 2020, causing "serious and permanent injuries," the outlet says citing the suit. The lawsuit says that the gym and its workers are responsible.

Retro Fitness did not respond to NJ Advance's request for comment placed last week, and did not respond to Daily Voice's request placed Sunday, Nov. 20.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

