Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hit-Run Driver Killed In Head-On Crash While Fleeing Police In South Jersey
News

Bergen Prosecutor: Out-Of-State Duo Busted With Hidden Gun, Magazine, More In Route 95 Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Richard Mercedes Avila, Hector Mercedes Cedeno
Richard Mercedes Avila, Hector Mercedes Cedeno Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

Two Virginia men were arrested after detectives stopped their SUV near the George Washington Bridge and found a secret compartment that concealed a loaded gun, an extended magazine, hollow-nose bullets and a drug press, authorities said.

Richard Mercedes Avila, 24, and Hector Mercedes Cedeno, 37, both of Manassas, VA remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail following their arrests by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force.

The investigators made the discovery of the aftermarket electronic hidden tray in the center console of their Nissan Murano during a stop on northbound Route 95 in Leonia last Wednesday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Inside was a 9mm handgun, a magazine loaded with the hollow points – which expand on impact – and the drug press, the prosecutor said.

Avila and Cedeno were awaiting first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on illegal weapons, ammo and drug paraphernalia charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.