Bergen Prosecutor: New Task Force Will Help Build Trust Between Local Police, Citizens

Using one of the most effective tools in crimefighting – the task force -- Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella is vowing to foster better communication between local police and the citizens they protect.

"We must think differently about policing and how we can best serve our communities," the prosecutor's Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti said.

Already in place was the BCPO’s Community Affairs Unit, which Anzilotti said has:

coordinated presentations for schools and communities groups on topics ranging from the dangers of opioids to Internet safety;

fostered relationships with clergy and community leaders across the county;

developed new law enforcement initiatives intended to steer individuals battling addiction and mental health issues to services and support.

Officers from municipal police departments will expand that success throughout the county through their participation in Musella’s new Community Engagement Task Force (“CETF”), the prosecutor said

Together, they’ll share ideas and collaborate on projects aimed at strengthening community ties, the prosecutor said.

Task force members recently packed 711 boxes of food to be distributed to food pantries throughout the county through a partnership with the Center for Food Action. That’s just the start.

The priority is developing honest, heartfelt relationships between police and the public.

"When the community encouraged law enforcement officers to be more empathetic, we modified our police recruit training to include candid conversations about race, religion and resiliency,” BCPO Deputy Chief Jason Love said. “We are finding new and innovative ways to engage with youth, seniors, clergy leaders, the food insecure and those struggling with addiction."

The task force will increase education and prevention efforts on the local level, with programs that deal with drunk and distracted driving, among other topics, as well as discussing police interactions with youngsters.

A current youth essay contest asks them to describe: “Why is it important for members of the community to engage with local police departments?”

Using a $1.2 million U.S. Justice Department grant, Musella has also expanded his Community Affairs Unit into a Community Engagement Division (“CED”) that will tackle responses to the opioid epidemic, school violence and youth mental health, among other concerns.

The BCPO is also addressing officer wellness, through “resiliency awareness,” training, and support programs for both police recruits and active law enforcement officers.

The support includes inviting additional chaplains from a variety of communities and faith groups to help train and support law enforcement across the county.

“Strong relationships of mutual trust between police agencies and the communities they serve are critical to effective policing and public safety,” Musella said. “It is through engagement, not simply a presence in our communities, that we build firm, sustainable relationships.

"We believe that communities are safest where law enforcement is engaged, because engagement builds trust," the prosecutor said. "[We] are committed to ensuring that Bergen County residents live in the safest communities we can provide."

MORE: www.bcpo.net or @BCPONJ

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.