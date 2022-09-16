Bergen Pre-Teen Sexually Assaulted By Former Liquor Store Employee, Authorities Charge

A Maywood pre-teen was sexually assaulted by a 28-year-old Ecuadorian national, authorities charged.

Luis Aucancela Barbecho, who lives in the borough, became the target of an investigation in March 2022 after Maywood police received a complaint, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Friday, Sept. 16.

According to zoominfo and LinkedIn, Aucancela Barbecho had worked as an assistant team leader with Total Wine & More, which has a store in nearby River Edge.

He previously worked at Olivia's Cafe and Bagels in Fair Lawn, according to his LinkedIn resume.

Members of Musella’s Special Victims Unit arrested Aucancela Barbecho on Thursday following an investigation with Maywood police, Musella said.

They charged him with aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment for allegedly abusing the child, who the prosecutor said was under 13 years old -- then sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

Aucancela Barbecho remained held there Friday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, where a judge will determine whether he should be held or released.

ICE could place a detainer on Aucancela Barbecho if any questions arise that would require a hearing before a federal judge into his immigration status.

