Bergen Man Charged With Holidaytime Child Sex Assaults

A divorced, unemployed Bergen County man repeatedly assaulted an underage teen sexually during Christmastime five years ago, authorities charged.

Steve R. Shelley, 49, remained held in the Bergen County Jail nearly a week after his arrest on Aug. 24, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Special Victims Unit began investigating after receiving a report from Wood-Ridge police earlier this month about the alleged sexual assault of a child.

They found that Shelley had “assaulted a child who was between the ages of 13 and 16 on multiple occasions in Wood-Ridge,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged assaults occurred on Christmas Day of 2017, records show.

Shelley is charged with aggravated sexual contact and child endangerment through sexual contact.

He has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 31, in Superior Court in Hackensack to determine whether he should be freed pending trial or remain behind bars.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.