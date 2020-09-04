Bergen Jail Gets New Warden Amid County Sheriff's Promotions

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton on Friday officially promoted a corrections captain to warden, a corrections lieutenant to captain, a sheriff's sergeant and a corrections sergeant to lieutenant and three sheriff's officers to sergeant.

"These promotions showcase the future leaders of this great agency and their commitment to serving Bergen County with honor,” Cureton said during a sun-drenched ceremony attended by family members, friends and colleagues on the steps of the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack.

The new Bergen County Sheriff sergeants are Christian Zambrano, Robert Mantone (K-9) and Jason Rodriguez.

Also sworn were new Corrections Capt. Ralph Turre, new Sheriff's Lt. Shaun Matthew, new Corrections Lt. Efrain Rivera and new Warden Michael Russo.

The sheriff also gave a special Outstanding Service award to Chief Counsel Dan Zwillenberg.

“We give well wishes to those who have served BCSO well and have retired," Cureton said. "am proud to continue the exceptional leadership at Bergen County Sheriff’s Office with the promotion of our new warden at the Bergen County Jail, as well as [the other] promotions."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.