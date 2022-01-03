Bergen House Guest Severely Burned By Sterno Flame Taken To Barnabas

An Upper Saddle River house guest was hospitalized with burns over most of his back after a Sterno flame ignited his shirt, authorities said.

The 61-year-old man was attending a get-together on Riverview Terrace when he backed into a Sterno used to heat a food tray shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, Police Capt. Edward Kane said.

"His clothing caught fire, causing burns to the majority of his back," Kane said.

The victim was alert and conscious while being taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston by the Upper Saddle River Volunteer Ambulance Corps with medics on board, the captain said.

