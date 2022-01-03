Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: UPDATE: More Similac Baby Formula Recalled After Baby Dies, FDA Says
News

Bergen House Guest Severely Burned By Sterno Flame Taken To Barnabas

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Members of the Upper Saddle River Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (formerly St. Barnabas Hospital) in Livingston.
Members of the Upper Saddle River Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (formerly St. Barnabas Hospital) in Livingston. Photo Credit: Upper Saddle River VAC

An Upper Saddle River house guest was hospitalized with burns over most of his back after a Sterno flame ignited his shirt, authorities said.

The 61-year-old man was attending a get-together on Riverview Terrace when he backed into a Sterno used to heat a food tray shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, Police Capt. Edward Kane said.

"His clothing caught fire, causing burns to the majority of his back," Kane said.

The victim was alert and conscious while being taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston by the Upper Saddle River Volunteer Ambulance Corps with medics on board, the captain said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.