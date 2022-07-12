Bergen Homeowner Finds Burglar Downstairs

A startled Woodcliff Lake homeowner was unharmed after finding a burglar downstairs, authorities said.

Borough police rushed to the residence off Werimus Road -- near the entrance to the southbound Garden State Parkway -- after the homeowner called them shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday, Lt. Chad Malloy said.

The intruder apparently was wearing a mask and carrying a flashlight when he was discovered, the lieutenant said.

He ran out and was picked up by a waiting vehicle that sped off, he said.

Police from neighboring towns and a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit helped establish a perimeter without success. Malloy thanked all of them for their assistance.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has security video or information that could help identify the suspects or their vehicle is asked to call Woodcliff Lake police: (201) 391-8222.

