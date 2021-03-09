Contact Us
News

Bergen Family Routed By Fire

Jerry DeMarco
141 North Prospect Avenue, Bergenfield
Everyone got out OK but a Bergenfield family lost everything in an early-morning fire on Friday, authorities said.

The two-alarm blaze broke out on the second floor of the 2½-story home at North Prospect and Central avenues shortly before 6 a.m.

It was knocked down within 45 minutes.

Firefighters from Teaneck, Englewood, Dumont, New Milford, Demarest and Ridgefield Park provided mutual aid either at the scene or in coverage.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

"The house is uninhabitable," Mayor Arvin Amatorio said. "No one was injured, but dealing with that type of disaster is very difficult. They have lost everything they have."

Anyone wishing to donate money or gift cards to help the family is asked to call the Bergenfield borough clerk's office at Borough Hall: (201) 387-4055.

