Bergen DWI Crash: Passenger Critical, Driver Charged With Assault By Auto

A Dumont driver was drunk when he crashed his sedan into a utility pole in Bergenfield, seriously injuring a passenger from Englewood, authorities said.

Passersby got Aaron Estevez, 27, and the unresponsive 30-year-old male passenger out of the Honda Accord after it slammed into the pole near the corner of New Bridge and Wilbur roads shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Bergenfield Detective Lt. William Duran said.

Estevez, who recently worked as a DJ at Manhattan's Webster Hall, was also injured, though not as seriously, the lieutenant said.

Two Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps rigs responded within a minute, witnesses said.

They took both to Hackensack University Medical Center, where Duran said the passenger remained in critical but stable condition early Monday.

Due to the seriousness of the crash, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was summoned, along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which collected evidence, Duran said.

The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps were also among the responders, he said.

Estevez was charged with a criminal count of assault by auto and received summonses for DWI, reckless driving and careless driving before being released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the lieutenant said.

