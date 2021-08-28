Bergen Deliveryman Charged With Repeatedly Molesting Pre-Teen

Contact Us
Roberto Carlos Mancia
Roberto Carlos Mancia Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A 23-year-old deliveryman from Little Ferry repeatedly molested a pre-teen at a River Edge residence, authorities charged.

Roberto Carlos Mancia remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest by county prosecutor’s detectives earlier this week, records show.

Mancia is charged with second-degree sexual assault, as well as child endangerment.

Investigating a tip from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, Special Victims Unit detectives found that Mancia “sexually assaulted the minor, who was under the age of thirteen, on more than one occasion,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

