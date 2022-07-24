Bergen County Woman, 79, Beaten To Death, Son Seized

A 79-year-old Dumont woman was bludgeoned to death and her son was in custody early Sunday, authorities said.

The alleged killer called police to the victim's home on New Milford Avenue, across from Dumont High School, around midnight, responders said.

They found a gruesome scene.

Medics from Holy Name Medical Center tried in vain to save the woman, who'd apparently been struck in the head with a fireplace poker.

They took her to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit are investigating along with Dumont police.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, including the suspected murder weapon.

Daily Voice is withholding identifications pending notifications of next of kin.

