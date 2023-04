A 63-year-old Bergen County woman was hospitalized after her sister accidentally hit her with a sedan on Easter Sunday.

The victim complained of leg pain after being struck by the 2005 Nissan Altima on private property near the Hasbrouck Heights football field just off southbound Route 17 shortly after 12:30 p.m. April 9, police said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, they said.

