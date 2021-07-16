Bergen County-Run Nursing Home Closing

Officials promised to find new "high-quality and compassionate" accommodations for residents of the Bergen County-run Health Care Center in Rockleigh before closing the facility by the end of this year.

"The [c]ounty is consolidating its in-patient health care services into one facility, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center [in Paramus] and will guarantee a new home at BNBMC for residents who have not transferred to an alternative long-term care facility by the end of the year," Bergen County Health Department Director/Health Officer Hansel F. Asmar said in a letter to residents, families and caretakers.

No figures have yet been released on how many people will lose their jobs as a result of the nursing home's closure, one of many across both New Jersey and the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Informational meetings for families, caretakers and others are scheduled at the center chapel this coming Monday and Wednesday. Both will begin at 7 p.m. and will be video-conferenced online for those unable to attend in person, officials said.

One-on-one sessions "convenient for you and your family" also can be arranged by contacting Gayle Ferrarini at (201) 750-8312 or bcctransition@cco.bergen.nj.us.

The nursing home industry has been reeling, particularly in New Jersey, where more than half of the COVID-related deaths were reported in long-term care facilities.

The business already had been moving toward home- and community-based services when the pandemic struck. Facilities already out of business include the the Armenian Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Emerson, which closed on Easter Sunday after 83 years.

In a release issued Friday morning, Bergen County officials wrote:

"Due to new and emerging trends in long-term living, inadequate reimbursement, fixed overhead costs, a shift toward home or community-based care, outdated infrastructure along with the COVID-19 pandemic, the current occupancy is less than 50 percent of the 110-bed capacity.

"With diminishing [numbers of residents] but fixed overhead, operation of the facility has become less cost-effective, and continued operation of the facility is no longer in the best interests of the long-term care community or [c]ounty residents. Over the last five years, BCHCC has continued to experience a gradual decline in residents, and in addition, the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis revealed that immediate access to acute care services will better serve long-term care residents."

New Bridge Medical Center will provide "immediate access to acute care services as well as pharmacy, diagnostic, hearing, and dental services," the release says.

Officials at Bergen Care Health Center will assist residents and their families in the transition over the next five months, overseen by the New Jersey Department of Health, it adds.

"The County of Bergen is honored to care for our residents, and our commitment to them will not change during this time," said Asmar, the center director. "The [c]ounty has always been so proud to offer outstanding long-term nursing care services and will continue to provide the best possible care to help our residents and their loved ones navigate this transition."

Center officials will help family members find new homes for their loved ones that provide "high-quality and compassionate care," Asmar added.

Meanwhile, the United Service Workers Union is working on finding new jobs for its members.

MORE INFO: www.co.bergen.nj.us/health-care-center

Bergen County Health Care Center, Rockleigh BCHCC

The county has described the Health Care Center as "a residential facility offering both short-term and long-term accommodations for those individuals needing a higher-level of quality care. Skilled nursing services have received national and state recognition. Significant services are provided for the well-being of the physically frail resident living with Dementia, Alzheimer’s, developmental disabilities and other health conditions. State-of-the-art rehabilitation equipment assists both short-term and long-term Health Care Center residents achieve their goals. The medical staff, dietitians, social workers, and activities specialists provide much needed support to create an at-home individualized experience for each resident."

