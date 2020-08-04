Bergen County Native Competes On Food Network Series With Martha Stewart

A Lodi resident is putting her culinary expertise to the test as a competitor on the new Food Network series, “Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart.”

Jessica Lugo is one of six amateur campers and competitors on the show, which is described as “equal parts baking boot-camp and camp-inspired games and challenges.”

The show's premier is set for Monday, May 11 at 9 p.m. on Food Network.

"Bakeaway Camp" comprises four, one-hour episodes involving a series of challenges designed to test culinary prowess in an outdoor camp-like setting.

The competitors will be under the watchful eye of “camp director” Martha Stewart and baking experts Carla Hall and Dan Langan.

The camper who shows the least progress at the end of each episode will be sent home, and the last camper standing wins a kitchen filled with $25,000 worth of appliances — and the title of Bakeaway Camp Champion.

"As a renowned baker armed with a one of a kind sense of humor, Martha Stewart is everything you can ask for in a camp director," said Courtney White, Food Network President.

"Viewers get to witness the adoration these bakers have for Martha, as they are transported out of their environment and into the outdoors to participate in unique challenges with a chance to receive mentorship from the legend herself."

