Bergen County Jail Protestors Struck By Runaway Sedan In Manhattan

Jerry DeMarco
Surveillance video shows the sedan crossing the Manhattan intersection and plowing into the protestors. Photo Credit: twitter.com/morenabasteiro

Surveillance video shows a speeding sedan plowing into a group of demonstrators in Manhattan who were demanding the release of ICE detainees at the Bergen County Jail.

The NYPD said 52-year-old Kathleen Casillo, of Queens, was charged with reckless endangerment following the incident in the Murray Hill section of Manhattan.

Casillo had stopped near the corner of East 39th Street and Third Avenue when some protestors surrounded her car, hitting it, shortly after 4 p.m. responders said.

She apparently hit the gas in a panic to get away and struck at least seven people, several who were in the group of 40 to 50 demonstrators, sending some flying, they said.

None of the injuries appeared life-threatening, authorities said.

VIDEO: twitter.com/morenabasteiro/

Several city police officers were in the area. Detectives spoke with them, as well as with Casillo and her female passenger – neither of whom was injured -- while collecting several surveillance videos from the area.

After consulting with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, they charged Casillo.

SEE: Protestor Taken Into Custody In Brief Clash Outside Bergen County Jail

"I hear people screaming in the front, I look behind me the woman is plowing through. I run out of the way; I see bodies flying. I dodged a bike that came flying for my face," one protester told News 4.

The protestors were demonstrating in solidarity with those who’ve been gathering outside the Bergen County Jail the past two weeks.

The first arrest in the ongoing demonstrations came Friday.

