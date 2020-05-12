Bergen County Hospitals Downsizing COVID-19 Units Due To Decrease In Cases

Several Bergen County hospitals are beginning to downsize their COVID-19 units due to a decrease in the number of new cases.

Four intensive care units at The Valley Hospital were initially dedicated to COVID-19 patients at the onset of the pandemic, hospital spokeswoman Maureen Curran told Daily Voice. As the surge progressed, eight more units were added on.

As of Tuesday, only two intensive care units remain dedicated to COVID-19, according to Curran.

Holy Name Medical Center had five COVID-19 wards. The hospital was in the process of closing three on Tuesday, with an average of zero to two coronavirus admissions per day, a hospital spokeswoman told Daily Voice.

At its peak, Holy Name averaged 50 new COVID-19 patients a day. Valley had more than 230 inpatient confirmed COVID-19 patients at its peak, plus an additional number of suspected patients under investigation, according to Curran.

Valley had only 49 confirmed coronavirus patients as of Tuesday, and "a handful" of suspected persons under investigation, the spokeswoman said.

A consistent decline in new COVID-19 hospitalizations is a key factor in reopening the state, Gov. Phil Murphy said. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New Jersey dropped from 6,750 to 4,195 between April 4 and May 10.

