Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco OK After Medical Episode

Bergen County Executive James Tedesco survived a scare when he passed out at a gathering in Ho-Ho-Kus, multiple sources confirmed.

The hard-working Paramus Democrat was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for precautionary reasons Wednesday night after he "became light-headed and briefly fainted at a private event," Bergen County Director of Communications Derek Sands said.

Tedesco, 68, said Thursday that he'd spent nearly 40 hours out with the county snow plows following the weekend storm -- nothing out of the ordinary for him.

"Just a little dehydrated," he said. "Need to slow down just a bit."

Local police and Bergen County sheriff's officers closed streets and cleared the way for an ambulance to get him to the hospital shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"After receiving fluids he was released home," Sands said, adding that Tedesco was "looking forward to returning to work" on Friday.

"It is no secret that the county executive works non-stop and on occasion has been known to miss a meal from time to time," Sands said.

Besides tending to county business, Tedesco -- a former Paramus councilman, mayor and county freeholder -- has been raising money for a re-election bid this year.

It wasn't the first recent medical episode the county executive had.

Tedesco collapsed at his own fundraiser last July before bouncing back. Doctors had previously urged him to slow down after the effects of a bone infection necessitated back surgery in 2015.

