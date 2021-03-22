Bergen County Employee Charged In Pre-Teen Sex Assaults, Authorities Say More Victims Possible

An assistant Bergen County voting machine custodian from Wallington was charged with sexually assaulting two pre-teens, said authorities who fear that there may be others.

Daryl Mahoney, 51, remained in Bergen Regional Medical Center in Paramus on Monday following an unsuccessful suicide attempt at the county jail, Daily Voice has learned.

Mahoney assaulted one of the female victims several times, both in Bergen County and in New York State, county Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday.

It was during an investigation involving that victim that investigators from his Special Victims Unit identified another, the prosecutor said.

Mahoney, who grew up in Wallington and has worked for the county since 2015, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact and child endangerment.

A first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack was being scheduled once Mahoney was released from the hospital.

Anyone with information that could help detectives investigating Mahoney is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit: (201) 646-2300.

