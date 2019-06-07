Contact Us
Bergen County Donates Jeep To Military Vet/Single Mom From Lyndhurst

Jerry DeMarco
Staff at the Bergen County Division of Mechanical Services donated their time to rebuild and refurbish the Jeep. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco

Bergen County donated a refurbished 2006 Jeep Liberty to a disabled veteran who is a single mom from Lyndhurst.

"Veterans are the reason why we enjoy the many freedoms we have," County Executive Jim Tedesco said. "That is why we will never stop working for them and their families while they serve and after they serve."

“I was so surprised and am so grateful for this amazing gift,” said Patrine Ann Clark, 31, who served in the U.S. Army for five years. “It is going to change my life.

"Instead of driving a run-down Toyota, I can now drive my three children to school and to their doctor’s appointments in a much more reliable vehicle."

“It has been [Tedesco's] vision and directive that we find new and creative ways to help veterans,” said Ariel "A.J." Luna, director of the Bergen County Division of Veteran Services. “This is a great example of our efforts to fulfill that vision.”

Staff at the Bergen County Division of Mechanical Services donated their time to rebuild and refurbish the former county vehicle.

Parts Authority – one of the area's largest distributors of automotive and truck parts – made a one-time donation of parts to help rebuild the Jeep Liberty at the Paramus Annex, a county facility.

