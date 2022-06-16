Bergen County Authorities Seek Next Of Kin Of Man Killed More Than 40 Years Ago, Just ID'd

Authorities in Bergen County are hoping the public can help them locate the family of a man who was struck and killed on Route 17 in Hackensack more than 40 years ago but was only recently identified.

Eugene Mack Jr. was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center on February 22, 1978.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner was unable to identify the body and the case was registered in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Advances in fingerprint forensics helped the FBI identify Mack, who authorities said was born in New York City, served in the U.S. Air Force and was believed to be 42 years old when he died.

Mack was 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, they said.

ANYONE who has information about Mack or knows where a relative can be found is asked to contact Christian Torres, the chief examiner with the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office: (201) 634-2940.

