Bergen County Assistant Prosecutor Killed In Hackensack Motorcycle Crash

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Unit investigate the crash at Essex Street and Railroad Avenue in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

UPDATE: An assistant Bergen County prosecutor died of his injuries following a crash at a busy Hackensack intersection late Friday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

Responding police officers brought Avon Morgan, 38, to Hackensack University Medical Center after his cycle collided with an SUV at Essex Street and East Railroad Avenue around 4 p.m. July 29, responders said.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, said Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, whose Fatal Accident Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

Firefighters extricated the SUV driver, who was also brought to HUMC after complaining of neck pain. No summonses were immediately issued.

Morgan, a Teaneck native who lived in Ridgewood, joined the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office in November 2016 and most recently worked in Musella's grand jury unit presenting cases.

He previously was an administrative specialist with the Superior Court and got his J.D. degree from New York Law School. 

