Bergen County 18-Year-Old Jailed In Bogus Gun Threat Against Local High School

A college student from Bergen County was jailed in New York State after authorities said he phoned in a bogus gun threat to a New Jersey high school.

Luke Natoli, 18, blocked the number he was calling from when he threatened to “bring a gun to a sport’s practice” on Tuesday afternoon, April 12, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday.

“First responders and school officials took measures to ensure the safety of the campus while members of [Musella’s] Cyber Crimes Unit and the Montvale Police Department initiated an investigation to trace the call,” the prosecutor said.

It didn’t take long to identify Natoli, who reportedly attends Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY, investigators said.

He was arrested the same day and brought to the Dutchess County Jail, also in Poughkeepsie, the prosecutor said.

Natoli will remain there pending extradition to Bergen County to face charges of causing a false public alarm, making terroristic threats and harassment.

