Bergen College Student Brought To NJ Following Arrest In Bogus High School Gun Threat

UPDATE: A college student from Ramsey who was arrested in upstate New York last week was brought to New Jersey to face charges of phoning in a bogus high school gun threat.

Luke Natoli, 18, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, April 19, charged causing a false public alarm, making terroristic threats and harassment.

Natoli blocked the number he was calling from when he threatened to “bring a gun to a sport’s practice” a week earlier, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

“First responders and school officials took measures to ensure the safety of the campus while members of [Musella’s] Cyber Crimes Unit and the Montvale Police Department initiated an investigation to trace the call,” the prosecutor said.

It didn’t take long to identify Natoli, who investigators said attends Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY.

He was arrested the same day and brought to the Dutchess County Jail, also in Poughkeepsie, the prosecutor said.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 145-pound Natoli waived extradition and was booked into the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack on Monday, April 18.

