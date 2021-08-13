Bergen Boy Struck By Sedan Get New Bike Following Daily Voice Story

A Bogota boy who was hospitalized after he was hit by a car on his bicycle got a new pair of wheels thanks to the kindness of fellow residents.

After reading about the 14-year-old boy's mishap on Daily Voice, borough resident Sherry Solomov headed up an effort that raised nearly $800, Bogota Police Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

It was enough to get the boy a new bike and lock, as well as a gift card, Cole said. Fifty or so people in all donated, he said.

The boy was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center for an arm injury after the July 31 accident on Larch Avenue near his home.

The driver, a 92-year-old Korean War vet, told police he thought he'd struck a tree branch. READ MORE....

