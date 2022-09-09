Bergen Boy Dragged More Than 20 Feet In E-Bike Crash

A 15-year-boy was severely injured when he was struck on an e-bike in Haworth, authorities said.

The teen blew a stop sign while heading north on Maple Avenue and was struck by a BMW X5 going west shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, Lt. Justin Fox said.

The electric bicycle was dragged more than 20 feet and the boy was knocked another 10 feet or so, said Fox, who responded to the crash along with Police Chief Michael Gracey and Officer Anthony Butler.

The Haworth Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the teen to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was rushed into surgery with a broken leg, among other injuries.

A 68-year-old Paramus woman who was driving the SUV wasn't injured, the sergeant said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.