Bergen Boy, 11, Hospitalized In Sledding Accident At Park

An 11-year-old Oradell boy was hospitalized after he struck a tree while sledding down a hill at Van Saun Park in Paramus, authorities said.

The boy was bleeding from the head when he was injured near the ice-skating rink Monday afternoon, said Bergen County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Keisha J. McLean.

He was taken, conscious and alert, to Hackensack University Medical Center by the Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Corps, she said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.