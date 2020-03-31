Beloved Owner Of Popular Maywood Tavern Dies

David Rivara, owner of the Maywood Inn’s Twin Door Tavern, died of health complications, family members confirmed Tuesday.

Rivara, 60, of Glen Rock, survived cancer, had diabetes and was in need of a kidney transplant, loved ones said.

“We were born into a life of servitude and drudgery,” the Hoboken-born enterpreneur once joked when asked about the appeal of his popular tavern to so many different types of people.

This year is the 65th anniversary of the Maywood Inn, part of a three-generation Rivara family tradition that stretches back well over a century.

It began with the popular Hotel Victor in Hoboken in 1915 and continued in 1955 with the even-more widely-known Maywood Inn (and, later, Victor’s Maywood Inn), opened by Rivara’s father.

Renamed Maywood Inn’s Twin Door Tavern, the West Pleasant Avenue destination drew loyal customers with a variety of live music, food, a wide (and affordable) beer selection and a host of other attractions.

Rivara always paid particularly close attention to his customers and gathered dedicated staffers around him.

“I feel like I’ve lost a brother,” one said. “I’m so heartbroken.”

The family was expected to make a formal announcement sometime Tuesday.

As coronavirus-related deaths and cases continued to mount, one of the communities hit the hardest reeled at the news that one of its most beloved humanitarians had died.

